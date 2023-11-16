THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) – United States Border Patrol agents based in Wellesley Island made a big arrest on Wednesday, November 15 that seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana that had been smuggled into the country.

Border Patrol agents initiated a traffic stop to perform an immigration inspection on State Route 411 just after midnight. During the inspection and through investigative steps, agents discovered two large garbage bags that contained 65 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana.

The packaged marijuana was determined to have a street value of more than $209,000. The trafficking of marijuana in New York state remains illegal under state and federal law.

The partnership the Border Patrol has with our local prosecutors is crucial in the removal of illegal narcotics. Andrew Regan, Patrol Agent in Charge

The male driver, a Unites States citizen, and marijuana was turned over to the Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force to face charges for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree. The subject is currently remanded with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of United States Customs and Border Patrol