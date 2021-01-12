Both COVID-19 deaths and cases increase in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase in both COVID-19 related fatalities and new cases.
Sadly on Tuesday, Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 deaths increased by three and cases increased by 61.
There have been 3,358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 946 of which are currently active.
Of the total number of positive cases, 2,361 cases have been released from isolation and 22 are currently hospitalized. There have been 51 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of January 11 there have been 155,326 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Everyone can learn to play:’ Watertown’s Music Education Center breaking limits in teaching music
- Watertown City School District confirms multiple COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
- As pandemic worsens, most US states resist restrictions
- FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
- Polar vortex 2021: Arctic blast to send much of U.S. into deep freeze
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.