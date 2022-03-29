(UPDATE) — As of 2 p.m. on March 29, both the East and Westbound lanes of Route 68 in the Town of Canton were cleared and open to traffic.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As of 10:15 a.m. on March 29, Route 68 in St. Lawrence County was closed to traffic.

According to officials, both the East and Westbound lanes of Route 68 in the Town of Canton are closed due to a crash that occurred at 9:55 a.m.

This closure affects both lanes between Pike Road and Route 11.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide updates as more information is made available.