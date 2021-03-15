Boutique Air to provide flights through Massena International Airport

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An airline company will now provide flights out of Massena International Airport.

The United States Department of Transportation has announced that Boutique Air will provide Essential Air Service at Massena Airport.

Boutique will now provide 21 nonstop roundtrip flights on a weekly basis. This will include trips from Massena International Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, as well as flights to Boston Logan International Airport.

This new partnership was announced by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on March 12, 2021.

Stefanik released the following statement.

“I have long advocated for the Essential Air Service program and have delivered critical funding for our North Country rural airports which is important for our local economy,” stated Stefanik. “I recently wrote a letter of support for Boutique Air to provide service at Massena Airport, and I am thrilled their request was approved.”