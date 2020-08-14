Bowling alley’s permitted to open at half-capacity in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bowling alley’s will be allowed to open their lanes to New Yorkers next week.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced bowling alleys throughout New York will be allowed to reopen starting August 17. According to Governor Cuomo, they are restricted to operating at 50% maximum occupancy.

Reopening guidelines are as followed:

All must wear face covering and social distance

Every other lane must be closed

Customers must stay with the party at their assigned lane

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required

Food and beverage services must follow state guidance

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.