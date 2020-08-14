Bowling alley’s permitted to open at half-capacity in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bowling alley’s will be allowed to open their lanes to New Yorkers next week.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced bowling alleys throughout New York will be allowed to reopen starting August 17. According to Governor Cuomo, they are restricted to operating at 50% maximum occupancy.
Reopening guidelines are as followed:
- All must wear face covering and social distance
- Every other lane must be closed
- Customers must stay with the party at their assigned lane
- Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required
- Food and beverage services must follow state guidance
