WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The venue has been changed for the Branley Gilbert concert in Watertown.

The Disable Persons Action Organization confirmed on Monday that Brantley Gilbert will now perform indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, August 17.

This was a change as the concert was originally scheduled outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

No changes were made to the time. The show is set to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting the DPAO’s website or by calling the DPAO at 315-782-0044. General admission tickets are also on sale at local Kinney Drugs store locations.