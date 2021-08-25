Brasher Falls Central School releases reopening plan

School buses parked in Helena, Mont., ahead of the beginning of the school year, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. School districts across the country are coping with a shortage of bus drivers, a dilemma that comes even as they struggle to start a new school year during a new surge of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Brasher Falls Central School District has released their reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district is planning on having all students return to in-person instruction five days a week, and will not provide a remote learning option for families. Indoor masking will be required for all students, staff, teachers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The district is basing their universal indoor mask requirement off of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, although it may change if the CDC suggests otherwise. The district will discuss exceptions on a case by case basis based upon documented medical necessity and approval by the school physician.

Students and faculty will be allowed to remove their masks outdoors during recess, physical education, and regular classes when social distancing is being practiced. The district will allow masks be removed while eating meals or snacks only to be put back on immediately when finished. Staff will be instructed to allow mask breaks in “shifts” so the entire class is never taking a break at the same time.

In accordance with CDC guidance, social distancing of three feet, when practicable, will be maintained between students including when eating meals, however, social distancing will not be required on school buses.

If an student, faculty, entire class, or school is under a mandatory quarantine, the district released it is probable that the school will pivot to remote learning. Individual students who are under mandatory quarantine will have access to all classroom resources through their teachers’ learning management system like Google Classroom. Teachers will be given the choice of teaching the lesson live or making time during activity period on Google Meet for questions.

More information on stopping the spread, meeting the needs of students and more can be found in the districts full reopening plan.