BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Brasher Falls Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 in their District.
Brasher Falls Superintendent Bob Stewart has announced that the elementary school will switch to remote instruction for two days on November 16. This is immediately following a student testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday
Stewart stated that middle and high school students will continue in-person learning and elementary students that attend BOCES special education programs will continue in-person instruction.
As of November 16, Brasher Falls Central School District has reported seven positive infections. All but one case have affected students.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘As we gain patients, we’re losing staff’: Texas coronavirus surge strains health care workers
- Carthage High School employee tests positive for coronavirus
- ‘We weren’t expecting this type of surge, it’s concerning,’ Board of Legislators Chairman states as North Country COVID-19 cases rise
- 20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon raises over $160K, breaks fundraising record
- Brasher Falls elementary school shifts to remote learning following positive COVID-19 case
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.