Brasher Falls elementary school shifts to remote learning following positive COVID-19 case

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Brasher Falls Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 in their District.

Brasher Falls Superintendent Bob Stewart has announced that the elementary school will switch to remote instruction for two days on November 16. This is immediately following a student testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday

Stewart stated that middle and high school students will continue in-person learning and elementary students that attend BOCES special education programs will continue in-person instruction.

As of November 16, Brasher Falls Central School District has reported seven positive infections. All but one case have affected students.

LATEST STORIES: