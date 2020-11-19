Brasher Falls extends remote instruction for elementary school through November 20

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Brasher Falls Central School District has provided an update regarding remote instruction for its elementary school.

Brasher Falls Superintendent Bob Stewart has announce that St. Lawrence Central Elementary School will follow remote instruction through Friday November 20, 2020. Superintendent Stewart stated that this decision was made in partnership with St. Lawrence County Public Health, as the two are currently performing contact tracing on the positive COVID-19 case discovered this week.

Superintendent Stewart stated, “although we are able to assist Public Health, we must rely upon their expertise in this field to ensure that our school is safe. Because of the recent spike in cases and the amount of tracing required, the tracing of our case is not complete and may take some time.”

Additionally, Seaway Tech has moved to remote instruction.

However, both Brasher Falls middle and high school will continue with in-person instruction, as well as elementary students who attend BOCES special education programs.

As of November 19, 2020, seven positive COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Brasher Falls Central School District.

