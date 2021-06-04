Brasher Falls man charged after resisting arrest, preventing victim from calling 911

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Brasher Falls was arrested on Thursday following an incident on Memorial Day.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jebidiah M. Euto, 32, Brasher Falls, has been charged with several crime after Sheriff Deputies investigated an incident involving another individual.

Euto was found to have taken the victims phone, preventing them from making a 911 call and damaging their phone. Deputies confirmed that when attempting to take Euto into custody, he resisted arrest.

Subsequently, Euto was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the third degree, a class E felony

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, a class A misdemeanor

Harassment in the second degree, a violation

Euto was arraigned before Judge Brown of Massena Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Additionally, the SLCSO confirmed that a No Harass Order of Protection was issued in favor of the victim. Jebidiah Euto is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.