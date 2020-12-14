Brasher Falls Middle School pivots to remote learning following new COVID-19 case

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Brasher Falls Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19 impacting instruction.

Brasher Falls Superintendent Bob Stewart addressed the community on Saturday December 12 to confirm a middle school staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. Following this announcement, Superintendent Stewart confirmed that the middle school will shift to remote learning on December 14 and 15.

According to Superintendent Stewart, this shift is due to staff and students in quarantine following the positive case.

However, both the Brasher Falls elementary school and high school will continue to attend in-person instruction, as well as middle school students that attend BOCES special education programs.

As of December 12, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the Brasher Falls Central School District.

