Brasher Falls elementary reports new COVID-19 case, reverts back to remote instruction

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Brasher Falls Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 in their District.

Brasher Falls Superintendent Bob Stewart has announced that an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to this St. Lawrence Central Elementary school will switch to remote instruction for two days; November 17 and November 18.

The Elementary School previously returned from remote instruction on November 16, following an additional student testing positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Stewart stated that to the districts knowledge the new case is “not related to the one [they] experienced last week but rather from another outside source.”

Stewart stated that middle and high school students will continue in-person learning and elementary students that attend BOCES special education programs will continue in-person instruction.

As of November 17, Brasher Falls Central School District has reported eight positive infections. All but one case have affected students.

