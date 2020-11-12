Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence Elementary switches to remote instruction following positive COVID-19 case

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Brasher Falls Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 in their District.

St. Lawrence Central Elementary Principal Danielle Colterman has announced that the school will switch to remote instruction on November 12 and November 13. This is immediately following a student testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Colterman stated, “we have been prepared for this possibility from the very first day of school and are grateful to have made it almost ten full weeks without any positive cases in our building. This action is a precaution to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

As of November 12, this is the sixth case of COVID-19 reported in the Brasher Falls Central School District. All cases confirmed have effected students.

