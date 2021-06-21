Brasher man charged following report of sexual abuse

BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities have released details regarding an arrest made last week involving sexual abuse reports.

New York State Police confirmed that on June 18, troopers arrested Adam D. Thompson of Brasher, New York, following a report of sexual abuse that occurred on June 15, 2021.

According to Police, Thompson reportedly subjected a victim to unwanted sexual contact in the presence of a child in the town of Westville in Franklin County.

Thompson was charged with Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

State Police confirmed that he was virtually arraigned by the Bombay Town Court and released to reappear at the Town of Westville Court at a later date.