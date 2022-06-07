BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic dispute in the town of Brasher in May.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Benjamin F. Marsh is accused of having unwanted contact with another person during a domestic dispute. After investigating the complaint, the SLCSO arrested and charged Marsh with Harassment in the second degree on June 6.

Marsh was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Brasher Town Court at a later date. A stay-away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.