HOPKINTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brasher woman has been arrested following an investigation into a harassment complaint this week in the Town of Hopkinton.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged Takisha L. Charleson, 30, with Aggravated Harassment after she sent voice messages to a man on April 6, threatening his life and personal belongings, according to deputies.

Charleson was arraigned in the Town of Lawrence Court and a Stay Away Order of Protection was issued for the victim.