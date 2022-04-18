ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Brasher is facing charges after allegedly threatening another individual.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a subject sending threatening voice messages. After investigating the harassment complaint in the Town of Hopkinson, they discovered that Takisha L. Sharleson had sent voice messages to the victim threatening his life and personal belongings.

As a result, Sharleson was charged with Aggravated Harassment. She was arraigned in front of Judge Hasting-LaVinge in the Town of Lawrence County where a stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.