Bravo Italiano Festival replaced by ‘Bravo-to go” after festival faces COVID-19 cancellations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Italian-American Civic Association, like many, had to put the brakes on popular events.

For the association, that meant cancelling the annual Bravo-Italiano festival, which has been running consecutively for 36 years.

However, the club still will provide the community with some of the festival favorites with a new event they call “Bravo-to-Go.”

According to the associations treasurer Julian Alteri, Bravo-to-Go will feature local italian food including fried dough, cookies, lasagna and fresh bread.

Alteri stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Miss. Italia pageant is cancelled as well as any planned entertainment.

“Being that this is an event that the community looks forward to every year and that part of our purpose of organization is the civic duty, we felt that it was our duty to put it on,” stated Alteri. “It’s the activities and the vendors we are going to miss but I think the heart of it still remains there and that is why we are putting it on.”

The Italian American club will host “Bravo to-go” on September 12 and host the annual BOcce tournament the weekend following.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place and all guests will be required to fill out a sign in sheet.

