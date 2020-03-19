Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Breakdown of positive coronavirus cases in New York State

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 19 at 1:20pm, there are 4,152 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health.

There is currently one confirmed case in Jefferson County and there are no confirmed cases in St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties.

MORE: After Jefferson County has first confirmed case of COVID-19, more NY counties join list with new cases

Below are the New York State cases listed by county.

CountyPositive Cases
Albany43
Allegany2
Broome2
Chenango2
Clinton2
Delaware1
Dutchess31
Erie28
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee1
Greene2
Hamilton2
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Monroe27
Montgomery2
Nassau372
Niagara1
New York City2,469
Oneida2
Onondaga5
Ontario1
Orange51
Putnam5
Rensselaer6
Rockland53
Saratoga18
Schenectady18
Schoharie1
Suffolk178
Sullivan3
Tioga1
Tompkins6
Ulster10
Warren1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester798
Wyoming2
Total Number of Positive Cases4,152

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story