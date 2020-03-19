Breakdown of positive coronavirus cases in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 19 at 1:20pm, there are 4,152 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health.

There is currently one confirmed case in Jefferson County and there are no confirmed cases in St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties.

After Jefferson County has first confirmed case of COVID-19, more NY counties join list with new cases

Below are the New York State cases listed by county.

County Positive Cases Albany 43 Allegany 2 Broome 2 Chenango 2 Clinton 2 Delaware 1 Dutchess 31 Erie 28 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 2 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 1 Monroe 27 Montgomery 2 Nassau 372 Niagara 1 New York City 2,469 Oneida 2 Onondaga 5 Ontario 1 Orange 51 Putnam 5 Rensselaer 6 Rockland 53 Saratoga 18 Schenectady 18 Schoharie 1 Suffolk 178 Sullivan 3 Tioga 1 Tompkins 6 Ulster 10 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 798 Wyoming 2 Total Number of Positive Cases 4,152

