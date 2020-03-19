Breakdown of positive coronavirus cases in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 19 at 1:20pm, there are 4,152 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health.
There is currently one confirmed case in Jefferson County and there are no confirmed cases in St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties.
MORE: After Jefferson County has first confirmed case of COVID-19, more NY counties join list with new cases
Below are the New York State cases listed by county.
|County
|Positive Cases
|Albany
|43
|Allegany
|2
|Broome
|2
|Chenango
|2
|Clinton
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|31
|Erie
|28
|Essex
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Monroe
|27
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|372
|Niagara
|1
|New York City
|2,469
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|51
|Putnam
|5
|Rensselaer
|6
|Rockland
|53
|Saratoga
|18
|Schenectady
|18
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|178
|Sullivan
|3
|Tioga
|1
|Tompkins
|6
|Ulster
|10
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|798
|Wyoming
|2
|Total Number of Positive Cases
|4,152
