Brett Street in Watertown closed to traffic on Monday August 9

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A street in Watertown will be closed to traffic due to road work on Monday. The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be working on Brett Street on August 9 starting at 8 a.m. As a result the road will be closed to traffic.

The Public Works crews will be installing temporary barricades, signage, and will have on-site flagmen present to establish traffic control while the project is being completed. The work is expected to be finished by 4 p.m.

The DPW encourages motorists to use an alternate route while the construction is taking place. If this is not possible motorists should be extremely cautious when near the crew and work zone.