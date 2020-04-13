Brew York 2020: 5 year anniversary celebration canceled due to coronavirus epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The organizers of Brew York 2020 have made the decision to cancel the 5 Year Anniversary Celebration of the event after consulting local and state authorities.

Organizers provided the following statement in a release:

“While we are heartbroken, we also take the safety, security, and health of our fans, staff, and community seriously. We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our breweries, wineries, distilleries, charitable organizations, and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors, & our immensely committed fans and community members in NNY.” Jason Price & Patrick Robbins, The Brew York Team

Organizers stated that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their ability to responsibly prepare for and produce the festival that relies heavily on tickets sales, volunteers and sponsorships. They are urging everyone to follow the guidelines set in place by public health officials, as the well-being of fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the community remain their priority.

“In these crazy and unprecedented times, we send you all our love. NNYers are no strangers to challenges and in the meantime, join us in lifting up our business partners/sponsors, artists, vendors, and charitable organizations (SPCA) in anyway you can, as many are deeply burdened by these recent global events.” Jason Price & Patrick Robbins, The Brew York Team

“Thank you for your support and while our “5 Year Anniversary” will have to wait until next year, what a “next year” it will be!! We will see you Brew Yorkers in July 2021 where we will sing, dance, drink, and once again celebrate LIVE MUSIC & LIBATIONSII Jason Price & Patrick Robbins, The Brew York Team

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.