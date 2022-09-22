(WWTI) — Brew York returned to Sackets Harbor in August, and now the proceeds from the event are benefitting the community. On Thursday, the Sackets Harbor Fire Company Inc. received $2,000 from Brew York Co-Owner Jason Price.

Additionally this year, the organization started the ‘Rock Foundation’ which focuses on giving back to families in the North Country. This year the Shelton’s benefited from the foundation. They received $3,000 to help cover costs associated with 4-year-old Sammy Shelton’s battle with Leukemia.