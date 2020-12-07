Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University open to public, encouraging Buy Local initiative

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University is open to the public and to students seven days per week. The shop has a grand variety of books, but also offers various items including gifts, clothing, ornaments, coffee and more.

Although shoppers are encouraged to buy local each year, there has been an even greater urgency placed on the shop local initiative in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses.

Anyone interested in checking out items available at the book store can view them online or stop by in person. The Brewer Bookstore’s holiday gift guide is available online also.

