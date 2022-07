LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Highway Department is notifying residents of a road closure that may affect some residents’ routes.

According to the department, Greig road over Tannery Creek will be closed starting Wednesday, July 20. The closure is due to the department changing the box culvert over Tannery Creek.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately one month. However, the department has developed a detour and provided a diagram that outlines the route.