Bridge replacement project completed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the bridge replacement project taking place in St. Lawrence County has been completed.

The four-week project began on October 1 in order to remove existing culverts and replace them with a new engineered bridge. As a result, the C.C. Dam Public Forest Access Road in the town of Brasher was closed to the public while construction was taking place.

The DEC announced the road has been reopened to the public on November 5. More information and pictures of the project can be found on the DEC website.