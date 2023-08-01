BRIER HILL, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police have charged a Brier Hill man with third degree assault after a June incident.

State Police allege that 44-year-old Jason Simmons for an incident on Tuesday, June 20 in the town of Morristown. Troopers responded around 7:18 p.m. that night to investigate an complaint.

An investigation determined Simmons and the victim were involved in a verbal conversation, which led to Simmons becoming upset and acting aggressive towards the victim. Simmons allegedly became physical with the victim when he struck the victim in the head with a closed fist.

The victim went to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for his head injury but was later released from the hospital.

Simmons was arrested and processed at the Ogdensburg state police barracks. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Morristown Court for a later date in August.