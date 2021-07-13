Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., assumes position as Fort Drum Commanding General

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, XVIII Airborne Corps commander (right), passes the 10th Mountain Division (LI) colors to Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., during the division change of command ceremony July 12 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Sgt. Brandon Cox, 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum now has a new commanding general.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the 10th Mountain Division held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Fort Drum Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to honor Outgoing Commanding General Major General Brian J. Mennes and welcome the incoming commander, Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

Prior to taking on his new leadership role, Brig. Gen. Beagle previously served as the division’s deputy commanding general for support and was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from 2017 to 2018.

Before returning to Fort Drum, he was the senior commander at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center.



“Home is not a place, it is a feeling,” stated BG Beagle. “The feelings I have of being a part of this division, the feelings we have of once again being a part of this great community, and the feelings we have about doing our part to contribute to our great legacy, leads me to one conclusion. We are home.”

He was reassigned to Fort Drum back in February 2021.

Maj. Gen. Mennes had served in his role as Commanding General at Fort Drum since May 1, 2019. Previously, he had served in numerous command and staff positions in the Ranger Regiment, Joint Special Operations Command, 7th and 2nd Infantry Division the 82nd Airborne Command. A U.S. Military Academy Class of 1988 graduate.

North Country leaders and lawmakers also said goodbye to Maj. Gen. Mennes and welcomed Brig. Gen. Beagle.

Today we sat goodbye to another good family MG Brian Mennes, his wife Kelly & kids. He has become a great friend and I wish he and his family well.



We will be welcoming BG Milford Beagle who is no stranger to Fort Drum and we look forward to his return today to lead the 10th MD — S Andrew Gray (@AndrewgrayS) July 12, 2021

