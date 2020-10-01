Bright fall colors predicted in Thousand Islands and Adirondacks this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The trees in the North Country will put on a colorful show in the next week.

I LOVE New York released their weekly fall foliage report through October 6 and near-peak colors are expected in both the Thousand Islands-Seaway and the Adirondack regions.

According to the report, Northern New Yorkers can expect to see bright colors in Alexandria Bay and Canton. By the weekend, Watertown can anticipate a 50% change in bright red and orange leaves.

St. Lawrence County is predicted to see a 90% color change in yellow, red and orange leaves.

As the weather is expected to be chillier, bundle up, get outside and enjoy the colors.

The full report can be viewed on the I LOVE New York website.