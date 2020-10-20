Bringing Puerto Rican culture to the North Country through food, worship and community

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Food, worship and community.
These are three words that embody the mission of a North Country resident.
Regina Velez moved to The North Country from Puerto Rico almost 25 years ago.
She is the owner of Pan De Vida restaurant in Evans Mills, and the pastor of the church “Nueva Vida” that is connected to the eatery.
For her she says life is all about, “being able to appreciate the blessings that we have here.”
ABC50 celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by including featuring Regina Velez in our live half-hour special.
Watch the full interview above
