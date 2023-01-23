POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brooklyn man was arrested on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a foot chase in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue in the Village of Potsdam on Monday, but the driver allegedly refused to stop. The vehicle was then disabled with help from Potsdam Police, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver then allegedly fled on foot before being caught and arrested near his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the vehicle as 34-year-old Michael A. Peterson of Brooklyn.

Peterson was arrested on several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as:

five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, felonies;

two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and

third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Peterson was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.