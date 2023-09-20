CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s Brown Bag Lunch will feature mining and minerals in St. Lawrence County.

On Thursday, September 28, at 12 p.m., geologist William DeLorraine will discuss some of the minerals found in Gouverneur and the geology of the region.

St. Lawrence County has long been known for its rich mineral deposits by geologists and manufacturers. Balmat has been one of the longest continually operating mines near Gouverneur. The ore bodies found in Balmat are unique and famous to both industrial processors and specimen collectors.

DeLorraine was the principal geologist for over 30 years at the St. Lawrence Zinc Company in Balmat. He graduated in 1974 with a geology degree from SUNY Potsdam and then worked as a mine geologist and core logger for the St. Joe Zinc Company in the Balmat mines, before entering grad school at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

He has published and co-authored numerous scientific papers on the geology of the Balmat mines and the Northwest Adirondacks and most recently, co-authored the Collectors Guide to the Balmat Mining District, St. Lawrence County, NY.

There is a suggested donation of $5 and members are free. The Historical Association is located at 3 E. Main St., Canton.