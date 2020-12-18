Brownville-Glen Park Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new positive cases of COVID-19.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Friday an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Case confirmed that the employee works at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School.

According to Superintendent Case, no children have been identified as close contacts.

As of December 18, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District.

LATEST STORIES: