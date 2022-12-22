THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck from a residence in Theresa on December 21 without the owner’s permission.

Matthews was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and issued a ticket to appear in court on January 11, according to the Sheriff’s Office.