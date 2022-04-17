LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Brownville was arrested on Friday at the Walmart Super Center located in LeRay.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15 around 7:55 p.m., 35-year-old Rodrick Jenkins was arrested for trespassing at 25737 U.S. Route 11 in LeRay. The JCSO stated that Jenkins unlawfully remained on the property of Walmart after being advised both verbally and in written form that he was no longer allowed on the premises.

As a result, he was charged with one count of Trespass. Jenkins was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court on May 5.