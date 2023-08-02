BRUSHTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 29-year-old Brushton man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

New York State Police arrested Philip Sharpe on Tuesday, August 1 and charged him with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property. On Monday, July 24, troopers responded to Pitt Street in the village of Brushton for a larceny of a vehicle.

An investigation determined a red 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen from a residence and the continuing investigation determined Sharpe was in possession of the stolen property.

Sharpe was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Malone for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Moira Court for a later date in August.