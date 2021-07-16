Bubble waffle cones? You can find them right here in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Ice Cream Day is Sunday and what’s better than eating just plain ice cream?

Arguably, eating ice cream stuffed in a waffle.

And where can you find this in the North Country, a new food truck called Waffle Overload which specializes in bubble waffle cones.

These delectable desserts don’t just stop with ice cream. They are filled to the brim with candy, whipped cream, fresh fruit and even melted chocolate.

Owner of Waffle Overload Jodi Lajuett shared her inspiration for opening the truck to the North Country.

Examples of the truck’s creations include specials such as the peanut butter overload, filled with ice cream and peanut butter candies; the chunky monkey, with fresh bananas and the Cinnamon Roller with sweet icing, cinnamon chips and whipped cream.

Waffle Overload also sells treats such as waffle pops and deep fried Oreos, as well as food such as waffle fries and chicken strips.

But why celebrate national ice cream with this new North Country treat?

As stated by Lajuett: “Because every day is better with ice cream… and a waffle.”

Waffle Overload will be at the Jefferson County Fair until Sunday, July 18 and then continue traveling across the North Country for the remainder of the summer.