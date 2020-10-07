Buckle up! Changes to NYS seat belt law go into effect November 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Local law enforcement is reminding New Yorkers that changes to the New York State seat belt law go into effect next month.

The St. Lawrence County Traffic Safety Program and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are reminding local residents that enforcement of updates begin on November 1, 2020.

Mandatory regulations include buckled seat belts for all front and back-seat passengers, and a properly fitted car seat for those under the age of eight.

“Regular seatbelt use is the single most effective way to protect citizens and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle accidents,” stated St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe. “This new law that requires back seat passengers to wear seatbelts will save more lives particularly children lives who are often back seat occupants.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 68% of rear-seat passengers buckle up in states where they are not required to, compared to 81% in states that require belts for all passengers.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, each backseat passengers who do not buckle up can be ticketed $50, alongside the driver.

All updated New York State seat belt laws will be effective to taxi, Lyft or Uber passengers as well.

