Buckle up for a car seat giveaway in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free car seat giveaway is taking place in Watertown.

The Regional Child Fatality Review Team and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is holding a free giveaway event for local families to ensure safe riding.

Individuals can claim free infant carriers, lap belt boosters, and booster seats.

Those interested must contact the Regional Child Fatality Review team at (315) 755-1460.

