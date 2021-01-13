Buffalo Kickoff Live: Friday, January 15 at 7pm on ABC50

(WWTI) For the first time since 1995 the Buffalo Bills are headed to the second round.
Another round means another level of play.
We’ll talk about how the Bills can up their game on Buffalo Kickoff Live. Don’t miss it this Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m.
