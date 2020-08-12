Building in Lewis County destroyed following Wednesday fire

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Martinsburg Highway Department reported a camp on fire today.

According to law enforcement, the camp was located in the Martinsburg and was already on the ground when the department found it. Called to assist was the Martinsburg Fire Department. Additional aid and water was requested from the Lowville Fire Department.

Both worked to extinguish hot spots and flames caused by the falling camp.

The building was declared destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

