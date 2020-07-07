Burn ban extended in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following hot and arid conditions, the Board of Legislators has announced a update to the county-wide burn ban in St. Lawrence County.
On June 27 a State of Emergency was declared in St. Lawrence County and was set to end on July 26 at 6 pm, but will now end on Sunday July 12 at 6pm.
Exceptions to this order include small camp fires in fire rings that have the capacity to contain and confine the fire. This new order replaces all previous burning permits.
Any questions can be directed to Emergency Services Director, Matt Denner, at 315-379- 2242.
