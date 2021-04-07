Burn ban to continue in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Akwesasne residents are being reminded that the burn ban remains in effect.

According to the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department this is due to expected dry weather, sunshine and low humidity levels, leading to an elevated risk of uncontrolled wildfires.

“An open fire could potentially start an uncontrolled wildfire, which can destroy personal property, place an individual’s safety at risk, and require an emergency response from the HAVFD during the ongoing global pandemic,” stated the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Authorities have urged residents to refrain starting brush fires, burning in barrels and bonfires. However small campfires in contained fire pits, such as metal or stone fire pits, have been permitted.

Additionally, residents are urged to use caution when handling potential ignition sources including cigarettes.

This burn ban will extend to coincide with the New York State of Emergency which will remain in effect through May 14, 2021.