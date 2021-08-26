Burrville Cider Mill open for 2021 season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rumors are true! The Burrville Cider Mill is officially open for the 2021 season.

The Burrville Cider Mill is run by the Steiner family for generations and is often known as Jefferson County’s “best kept secret.” It is also the oldest running establishment in the county as it was built in 1801. The store is located right in front of Talcott Falls, with decks connecting to the store to view the 30 foot waterfall.

This local store is primarily known for selling seasonal favorites such as local apples, fresh cheese curd, cider pressed on-site, and of course their infamous cider donuts. It is often noted as Jefferson County’s “best kept secret.”

However it was no secret on how excited local residents were for the opening. Only minutes after opening its doors on Thursday, the store already had a steady flow of customer, with more anticipated throughout the day.

Watertown resident Debbie Hill brought her grandson Mason who was visiting from Albany, just as he prepares to go back to school.

“Usually we try to come on opening day. So when we actually found that it was open today, we decided to make a venture up here, grab some of our favorites, and we went out to Talcott Falls and took some pictures, Hill said. “So [my grandson] has some memories to go back to school with.”

Sherri Thompson from Copenhagen and her two granddaughters Ava and Zoe also headed right to the Cider Mill to pick up their seasonal favorites, which included cheese curd and donuts.

“My favorite part is that it’s been here for quite some time,” Thompson added. “It’s quite a historic site for me. I would say we come here at least two or three times a week.”

Starting August 26, the Burrville Cider Mill will be open every day, including holidays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.