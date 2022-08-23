WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Let me tell you about them apples.

The Burrville Cider Mill is officially open for the 2022 season.

According to the Cider Mill’s Facebook page, the seasonal North Country staple reopened its doors for fresh cider products in the morning on Tuesday, August 23.

Products available this year include cheese curd, local honey, maple syrup and favorites such as New York apples, fresh cider and cider donuts.

Cider is pressed as needed, but typically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are permitted to tour the facility at all times, but the best hours to view pressing are between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Burrville Cider Mill will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through mid-October.