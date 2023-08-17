BURRVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s back!

The Burrville Cider Mill confirmed on its Facebook page that it officially opened for the 2023 season on Thursday, August 23.

Popular products include fresh-pressed apple cider, fresh cider doughnuts, fudge and homemade local products.

The North Country staple is operated by the Steiner family who has owned the business since 1996. They press cider on-site below their storefront. The Cider Mill also has scenic decks that overlook a 30-foot waterfall.

Visitors are permitted to tour the facility at all times, but the best hours to view pressing are between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Cider Mill is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located at 18176 Plank Road in Watertown.