Business Spotlight: J.D. Logan of Logan’s Equipment discusses past, present and future of the business

(WWTI) – J.D. Logan of Logan’s Equipment sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss the history of the business and what Living Local means to him.

The business first opened in 1985 in West Carthage before moving to Copenhagen, which is where they operate now. They also added another location in Dexter two years ago.

J.D. explained how Mahindra started in 1945 by assembling the Willys Jeep in India. He said they then began assembling the International Tractor in 1963.

As for the future, J.D said they look forward to serving their customers as they have for the past 35 years. They also plan to expand at the Dexter location.

When asked what Living Local means to him, he said it’s about knowing their customers well and seeing them around the community. He added that being a part of the community is what makes the North Country great.

For more information about Logan’s Equipment, check out their Living Local feature online.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.