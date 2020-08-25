Business Spotlight: Joe Hodges of Tug Edge Outdoor & More discusses business and community in the North Country

(WWTI) – Joe Hodges of Tug Edge Outdoor & More in Adams sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Tug Edge Outdoor & More sells a variety of products by several manufacturers, including lawn mowers, chainsaws, string trimmers and more.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Joe said it’s about the way they relate to customers and support local entities like non-profit organizations and the local school right across the street.

The business had a school bus painted and parked out front of the store as a way to congratulate graduating seniors who had a much different senior year than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Tug Edge Outdoor & More, check out their Living Local feature on InformNNY.com.

