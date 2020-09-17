Business Spotlight: Penny Bogardus of Lacy Realty committed to Living Local in the North Country

(WWTI) – Penny Bogardus, Owner and Broker at Lacy Realty, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about Living Local and doing business in the North Country.

Penny said that as a small company they have the same tools as everyone else and can show their clients listings that are listed with other people.

Penny has been named “Top Producer” in St. Lawrence Country for the last five years.

Lacy Realty started out as a partnership, but Penny became the sole owner approximately eight years ago and she considers that a defining moment in her career.

Penny said the staff at Lacy Realty is very friendly and is there for their clients whenever they need them.

When asked what Living Local means to her, Penny said they have a brick and mortar real estate office and they choose local people for any services they need, from propane delivery to garbage pickup.

Learn more about Lacy Realty on their Living Local feature.

