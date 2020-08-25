‘Butter’ early than never: NYS Fair butter sculpture sneak peak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sneak peak of the New York State Fair butter sculpture? You “butter” believe it!

The American Dairy Association North East kicked off the virtual NYS Fair dairy experiences on August 24, but will continue the excitement with a first ever behind-the-scenes look at this year’s butter sculpture.

One week before it’s unveiled ADANE will showcase a history lesson and tutorial from sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton.

Check out the featured video below:

