BYO Bag: New York State plastic bag ban to begin October 19 following lawsuit

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Remember to BYO bag to the grocery store as the plastic bag ban is set to begin next month.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on September 18, that enforcement of the statewide plastic bag ban will begin on October 19, 2020.

The single-use plastic carryout bag ban first went into effect on March 1, 2020 but was not enforced due to a previous lawsuit brought by PolyPak Industries, Inc, Green Earth Food Corp., Francisco Marte, Mike Hassen, and the Bodega and Small Business Association in New York State Supreme Court.

The DEC agreed that they will now provide a minimum of 30 days notice prior to enforcement. The DEC reported they are currently conducting outreach to grocery stores, retailers and other New York business to provide notice.

“The Court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th. It’s time to BYOBagNY.”

The DEC stated that New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually and approximately 85 percent of this staggering total ends up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways, and streets.

The upcoming enforcement of the plastic bag ban is part of the March 2018 NEw York State Plastic Bag Task Force chaired by Commissioner Seggos.

